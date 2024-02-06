Azul S.A. Announces Re-Tap Offering of Senior Secured Notes to Boost Capital

Azul S.A., a prominent Brazilian airline company, has announced a strategic financial maneuver to bolster its capital structure and position itself for future growth. Through its subsidiary, Azul Secured Finance LLP, the company has launched a re-tap offering of US$148,700,000 in aggregate principal amount of 11.930% Senior Secured First Out Notes due 2028, colloquially termed as 'New Notes.'

Collective Backing for the New Notes

The New Notes are guaranteed collectively by Azul and its subsidiaries, including Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras S.A., IntelAzul S.A., and ATS Viagens e Turismo Ltda. This collective backing signals a strong commitment from Azul and its subsidiaries, potentially offering reassurance to investors and creditors about the solidity of the offering.

Strategic Move to Raise Capital

This re-tap offering represents a deliberate effort by Azul to raise additional capital. The funds raised are likely to be channeled towards supporting its operations, facilitating expansion, or refinancing existing debt. Such a move underscores Azul's proactive approach to managing its financial affairs and its readiness to seize opportunities that arise in a dynamic and ever-changing market environment.

Prospective Benefits and Risks

While the re-tap offering could potentially optimize Azul's capital structure and reduce its overall cost of capital, it's important to note that such financial maneuvers are subject to market and other conditions. There is inherent uncertainty and risk associated with these transactions, particularly in the fluctuating market environment. The final success of these transactions hinges heavily on Azul's future cash flows and its ability to meet the obligations associated with the new debt.