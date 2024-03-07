Azerbaijan's Central Bank Launches Green Financing Initiative, Sets Sustainable Finance Roadmap 2022-2026

In a significant move towards sustainability, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has taken a bold step by approving the "Roadmap for Sustainable Finance for 2022-2026" and the "Banking Standard for Corporate Lending." Announced by First Deputy Chairman Rashad Orujov during a conference on "Economic reforms and modern challenges for improving the business environment" in Baku, this initiative aims to foster 'green' financing and enhance the bank's role in promoting energy-efficient projects.

Strategic Roadmap and Banking Standards

The CBA's Board of Directors deliberated and approved the sustainable finance roadmap on February 15, 2023, setting the stage for a transformative journey towards eco-friendly banking practices. To ensure the seamless execution of the roadmap's objectives, an expert group comprising CBA representatives, other institutions, industry associations, and financial entities has been established. This strategic move was complemented by the approval of the Corporate Credit Banking Standard on February 28, 2023, which introduces amendments aimed at bolstering 'green' financing through revisions in lending standards.

Enhancing Green Financing and Asset Classification

A pivotal aspect of the initiative is the reclassification of assets based on sustainability principles. This reclassification is designed to incentivize investments in renewable energy sources and support the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles through attractive loan and credit offers. Additionally, the legal framework has been solidified to allow the CBA an active role in regulating and overseeing 'green' initiatives, marking a significant advancement in Azerbaijan's commitment to environmental sustainability.

Addressing Gender Finance and Financial Inclusion

Another noteworthy component of the CBA's initiative is its focus on gender finance. By analyzing the current gender debt structure and the distribution of financial institutions, the CBA has laid the groundwork for increasing financial accessibility for women. Proposed measures aim to enhance the financial standing of women and amplify their presence in the non-financial sector, thereby contributing to broader economic empowerment and inclusivity.

This ambitious move by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan not only signifies a shift towards sustainable and responsible banking but also underlines the nation's commitment to environmental stewardship and gender equality. As the roadmap unfolds over the coming years, its impact on Azerbaijan's financial landscape and its contribution to global sustainability efforts will be keenly observed.