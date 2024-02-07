AZEK Company Sees 11% Increase in Q1 Net Sales for Fiscal 2024

The AZEK Company, a leading innovator in the building materials industry, reported an 11% increase in net sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, attributing this robust performance to a strong showing in the residential sector. The company's net sales, excluding the recently divested Vycom business, saw a 22% uptick. The company's adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) also marked significant growth, with the adjusted EBITDA margin expanding by 1.6 percentage points to 23.2%.

Strong Performance in the Residential Segment

At the heart of AZEK's impressive numbers is the residential segment that registered a 24% increase in net sales and a staggering 430% increase in adjusted EBITDA, year over year. This segment includes Deck, Rail, Accessories, and exteriors products, which witnessed increased sales in both residential pro and retail channels. The company's CEO, Jesse G. Singh, highlighted strong contractor and consumer demand for AZEK's products as a key factor behind the success.

Efficiency and Margin Expansion

AZEK has adopted a proactive approach to improve efficiency and expand margins. The company launched new products and implemented the use of recycled materials, both of which have contributed to its exemplary performance in the first quarter. Furthermore, the company's shares have seen a 3.5% increase since the beginning of the year.

Raising the Fiscal 2024 Outlook

Based on strong demand and expectations for adjusted EBITDA margins between 25.5% and 26.1%, AZEK has raised its fiscal 2024 outlook. The company now expects consolidated net sales in the range of $1.385 billion to $1.425 billion, representing an increase from the prior planning assumption range of $1.335 billion to $1.395 billion. Peter G. Clifford, COO and CFO of AZEK, provided additional financial details, noting strong sell-through growth, reduced channel inventories, increased production levels, material cost savings, and effective digital engagement strategies as factors contributing to AZEK's positive performance.