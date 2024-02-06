Azad Engineering's Q3 FY24 PAT Soars, Showcasing Remarkable Growth

In an impressive financial feat, Hyderabad-based Azad Engineering has reported a significant surge in its Profit After Tax (PAT) for the third quarter (Q3) of the current fiscal year (FY24), ending December 2023. The company's PAT has more than tripled, ascending from Rs 3.83 crore in the same period of the previous year to an astounding Rs 16.8 crore.

Revenue Growth and Segment Contributions

Not only has the company's PAT seen an extraordinary rise, but Azad Engineering also registered a 49% spike in revenue. The figures have climbed from Rs 68.8 crore to Rs 89.23 crore year-on-year. The energy segment emerged as the largest contributor to the company's revenue, accounting for a staggering 81%, while the aerospace and defense business contributed 17% to the total.

Export Revenue and Aerospace Growth

Exports played a pivotal role in the company's performance, constituting 88% of total revenue. Notably, the aerospace and defense segment witnessed a threefold year-on-year growth, underscoring the company's expansion and dominance in this industry.

Financial Resilience and Future Prospects

Following its initial public offering (IPO), Azad Engineering's balance sheet fortified, leading to a reduction in interest costs and a consequent boost in profitability. Looking ahead, the company aims to achieve an equal revenue contribution from its aerospace and defense and energy segments. The company's Q3 performance is a testament to its financial resilience and growth potential in its focused industries.