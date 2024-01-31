Axis Capital Reports Fourth-Quarter Loss but Annual Profit

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance firm, has reported a fourth-quarter loss of $142.6 million, significantly contrasting its profitable performance in the corresponding quarter last year. This translates to a per-share loss of $1.76. Adjusted for investment costs, however, the earnings stood at $2.94 per share, outperforming Wall Street analysts' forecast of a loss of $1.25 per share.

Quarterly Revenue and Full-Year Performance

The company's revenue for the quarter was $1.48 billion, with an adjusted figure standing at $1.46 billion. Despite the quarterly loss, an overview of the company's annual performance paints a more optimistic picture. Axis Capital reported an annual profit of $376.3 million, equivalent to $4.02 per share, with total revenue reaching an impressive $5.72 billion.

Stock Performance and Market Reaction

Axis Capital's shares have seen a 7.5% increase since the beginning of the year. However, at the close of trading on Wednesday, the shares were valued at $59.52, reflecting a nearly 5% decline over the past year.

Company Leadership's Viewpoint

The president and CEO of Axis Capital commented on the financial results, emphasizing the improvements in the current accident year combined ratio and the growth in premium generation. This indicates that the company's strategic initiatives are beginning to yield results, despite the challenging conditions.