Axis Bank Stock Liveblog: A Comprehensive Guide for Traders and Investors

Axis Bank, one of India’s leading private sector banks, has been the subject of keen observation in the stock market. The Axis Bank Stock Liveblog, a dedicated platform, provides real-time updates and comprehensive analysis on the bank’s stock performance. The aim is to offer a complete perspective by blending fundamental and technical analysis, thereby enabling informed decision-making for traders and investors.

The Latest Metrics

As of the most recent update on January 3, 2024, at 09:12 IST, the key metrics for Axis Bank, which paint a vivid picture of its current stock market stance, include a last traded price of 1091.0, a market capitalization of 336913.5, and a trading volume of 17628. These figures provide a snapshot of the stock’s current performance in real-time and can significantly influence investment decisions.

Stock Performance Overview

The stock market witnessed Axis Bank’s stock open at ₹1093.2 and close at ₹1098.05. A peek into the day’s trading activity reveals the highest price touched was ₹1099, while the lowest was ₹1082.8. The market capitalization of Axis Bank stood at ₹337,037.02 crore, further underscoring its impact on the market. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1151.5, with the 52-week low at ₹814.25. The BSE volume for Axis Bank shares on that day was 109,599.

Recent Developments and Future Projections

Currently, Axis Bank’s stock is priced at ₹1092.85, indicating a slight decline in value, with a percent change of -0.47 and a net change of -5.2. The previous week saw a 2.36% loss in share price. Predictions for the week ahead anticipate the trading range to be between 1,062.03 and 1,140.93. The bank is currently in a negative trend, with immediate support at 1,088.33 and resistance at 1,114.63.

