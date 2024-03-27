Axis Bank Revamps Debit Card Benefits: New Rules from May 1, 2024

Starting May 1, 2024, Axis Bank is set to overhaul the benefits associated with several of its debit cards, marking a significant shift in its offerings to Burgundy, Delight, and Priority cardholders. This move, aimed at streamlining services and enhancing customer experience, involves adjustments to lounge access, international transaction fees, and entertainment perks.

Revised Lounge Access and Transaction Fees

Burgundy cardholders will face a new criterion for complimentary airport lounge access, necessitating transactions of at least ₹5,000 in the three months prior to May. An additional 1% mark-up fee on international transactions will be introduced, affecting both physical and online transactions made abroad. These changes underscore Axis Bank's efforts to modify its services in line with evolving customer usage patterns and international transaction dynamics.

Entertainment Benefits and Priority Card Adjustments

Entertainment perks are also getting an overhaul. Burgundy cardholders can look forward to the BookMyShow offer, which includes four tickets valued at ₹500 each and another four at ₹1,000 each per month, enriching the card's value proposition. For Priority cardholders, the majority of benefits remain unchanged, except for the BookMyShow offer, now offering a 25% discount on tickets (up to ₹350) and a 20% discount on food and beverages (up to ₹60). This recalibration of benefits reflects a strategic move towards offering more personalized and relevant perks to cardholders.

Changes to Magnus Credit Card and Delight Card Restrictions

In a related development, Axis Bank announced amendments to its Magnus credit card, affecting reward earnings, lounge access programs, and annual fee waivers, effective from April 20, 2024. Notably, spends on insurance, gold/jewellery, and fuel will no longer fetch reward points, and the number of complimentary guest visits to lounges is halved. Concurrently, the Delight card will cease to support international transactions or offer BookMyShow benefits, indicating a pivot towards more localized and domestically focused services.

This strategic revamp of Axis Bank's debit card benefits and the Magnus credit card adjustments are indicative of the bank's adaptive measures in response to changing market conditions and customer preferences. By recalibrating its offerings, Axis Bank aims to maintain its competitive edge while ensuring its suite of products remains attractive and relevant to its diverse customer base. The implications of these changes are far-reaching, potentially influencing consumer behavior, loyalty, and the broader banking services landscape.