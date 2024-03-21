Axis Bank Revamps Credit Card Rewards: Impact on Cardholders Explained

Axis Bank sent out notifications on March 19, announcing significant revisions to the benefits across its credit card portfolio, impacting everything from entry-level to high-end cards, as well as travel and co-branded cards. The changes, set to take effect on April 20, 2024, affect popular cards like the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and the Magnus, Magnus Burgundy, Burgundy Private, and Reserve credit cards, alongside travel-focused and co-branded cards such as the Atlas, Vistara Infinite, and Vistara Platinum. This move has raised concerns among cardholders about the future of credit card rewards and benefits.

Key Revisions and Their Implications

One of the standout changes includes alterations to the EDGE reward points redemption and transfer program, alongside capping accelerated rewards on travel spends with the Atlas credit card. Popular perks such as meet and greet services, concierge, and airport transfers are being removed, with a new minimum spend requirement of Rs 50,000 in the preceding quarter for domestic lounge access. Additionally, specific spend categories have been excluded from earning card reward points, and the annual bonus of 50,000 EDGE reward points on the Reserve card has been discontinued. These revisions have led to increased skepticism among users regarding the reliability of Axis Bank's credit card offerings.

Bank's Perspective and Rationale

Sanjeev Moghe, President and Head of Cards and Payments at Axis Bank, defended the revisions, stating that none of the changes affect the core value proposition for customers. According to Moghe, the bank regularly reviews its card features and benefits against the competition and customer usage patterns, recalibrating offerings to ensure sustainability and value. The bank's decision to cap rewards and revise benefits appears to be a response to abnormal spending behaviors observed, particularly with the Atlas credit card, and the disproportionate costs associated with low-utilization cards.

Future Outlook for Axis Bank Cardholders

Despite the immediate concerns and adjustments cardholders will need to make, the long-term implications of these changes remain to be seen. Axis Bank's efforts to recalibrate its offerings could lead to a more sustainable rewards ecosystem, albeit at the cost of some immediate benefits for users. Cardholders are encouraged to review the new terms carefully and consider how these changes will impact their credit card usage and benefits moving forward. As the credit card landscape continues to evolve, it's crucial for consumers to stay informed and adaptable.