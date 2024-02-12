AXA Mansard Extends Promos to Boost Insurance Penetration in Nigeria

In a bid to further insurance penetration and foster resilience against life's uncertainties, AXA Mansard Insurance, a subsidiary of the global AXA Group, has extended its promotional schemes, AXA Mansard Awoof Xtra and Double-Double Promo, until June 2024. These initiatives, which have been well-received in Nigeria, are aimed at encouraging more individuals to secure insurance coverage.

AXA Mansard's Awoof Xtra and Double-Double Promo: Encouraging Insurance Adoption

The AXA Mansard Awoof Xtra and Double-Double Promo, initially slated to end earlier, have been extended to provide more Nigerians and existing clients with active policies the opportunity to benefit from the promotional offers. These promotions are applicable to third-party and comprehensive motor insurance categories.

Double-Double Promo: Securing Your Home and Vehicle

The Double-Double scheme offers an enticing proposition for customers. When they purchase or renew their comprehensive insurance policy, they receive a complimentary fire insurance policy for their home, equivalent to the vehicle's sum assured. This offer not only safeguards their vehicle but also provides peace of mind for their home, enhancing the overall value proposition for customers.

AXA Mansard Awoof Xtra: Rewarding Customers with Gifts

The Awoof Xtra scheme, on the other hand, rewards customers who buy or renew their third-party motor insurance with gifts such as vouchers, phones, airtime, and other prizes. This initiative not only provides essential insurance coverage but also offers tangible benefits, making it an attractive option for potential customers.

"Our aim with these promotions is to encourage more Nigerians to secure themselves against uncertainties and contribute to the country's insurance penetration," said Rashidat Adebisi, the Chief Client Officer of AXA Mansard. "By extending these promotions, we hope to reach a wider audience and make insurance more accessible and appealing."

As AXA Mansard Insurance continues to promote insurance penetration in Nigeria, the extension of the AXA Mansard Awoof Xtra and Double-Double Promo serves as a testament to their commitment to enhancing the resilience of Nigerians against life's uncertainties. With these promotional schemes, the company is not only providing essential insurance coverage but also offering valuable rewards and peace of mind for their customers' homes and vehicles.

With the extended timeline for these promotions, more Nigerians have the opportunity to take advantage of these offers and secure their future. As the insurance landscape in Nigeria continues to evolve, initiatives like these from AXA Mansard Insurance are paving the way for increased insurance adoption and a more resilient future for all.

