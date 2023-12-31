Avoid Common 401(k) Mistakes: CNBC Survey Reveals Insights on Retirement Savings

Recent findings from a CNBC Your Money Survey reveal that 41% of Americans are not contributing to a 401(k) or employer-sponsored retirement plan. Even those who are contributing often feel they are not on track to retire comfortably. This worrying trend has led experts to spotlight several common mistakes that workers often make regarding their 401(k) plans.

Not Maximizing Company Matches

One of the most significant missteps is not contributing enough to receive the full company match. This essentially equates to leaving free money on the table. According to Fidelity, the average company match is 4.7% of a worker’s salary. In some instances, couples may benefit more by prioritizing contributions to the plan with the more generous match.

Underutilizing Auto-Escalation Features

Another common oversight is not utilizing auto-escalation features. Financial advisors strongly recommend these features as they allow for incremental increases in savings over time. It’s worth noting that the IRS has raised the contribution limits for retirement accounts in 2024 to $23,000 for 401(k) plans and $7,000 for IRAs.

Early Withdrawals and Loans

One of the most detrimental mistakes is withdrawing money from retirement accounts prematurely, especially during periods of financial hardship such as the current inflation surge. This can severely counteract the benefits of compound interest. Furthermore, workers often misunderstand the financial implications associated with taking a loan from their 401(k) versus making a withdrawal, each carrying different conditions and potential penalties.

To avoid these pitfalls, workers are advised to contribute at least enough to get the employer match, consider auto-escalating contributions, and fully understand the terms and consequences of accessing 401(k) funds prematurely. Additionally, the importance of planning for retirement goes beyond just the financial aspects. Experts suggest considering where to live, what activities to pursue, and how to spend free time. Having a purpose in retirement is crucial to stave off post-retirement depression, which retirees are more likely to experience than those still in work.