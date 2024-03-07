British insurer and asset manager Aviva has outperformed expectations, reporting a 9% increase in operating profit for 2023, alongside announcing a substantial £300 million share buyback program. The firm also revealed ambitious upgrades to its future profit and cash remittance targets, signaling robust confidence in its strategic direction and financial health.

Advertisment

Financial Highlights and Strategic Upgrades

Aviva's operating profit for the year ending December 31, 2023, reached £1.47 billion, slightly above the consensus forecast and marking a notable improvement over the previous year's £1.35 billion. This growth exceeds the upper end of Aviva's own projected range of 5% to 7%. In response to these strong results, the company has not only initiated a generous share buyback but also revised its future financial targets upwards. By 2026, Aviva aims for an operating profit of around £2 billion and Solvency II own funds generation of £1.8 billion, an increase from the previous £1.5 billion target by 2024. Additionally, the company targets cumulative cash remittances of over £5.8 billion between 2024 and 2026, up from the prior goal of more than £5.4 billion for the 2022 to 2024 period.

Operational Excellence and Dividend Increase

Advertisment

In a year of strong performance, Aviva's general insurance gross written premiums rose to £10.89 billion from £9.75 billion, driven by significant growth in its U.K. and Canada markets. The company also reported an efficient combined operating ratio of 96.2%, reflecting its underwriting profitability. Moreover, Aviva concluded the year with a Solvency II cover ratio of 207%, demonstrating a solid capital position. Reflecting confidence in its financial strength and commitment to shareholder returns, Aviva's board declared a total dividend of 33.4 pence a share, an 8% increase, underscoring the company's positive outlook and operational success.

Looking Ahead: Aviva's Strategic Vision

Aviva's leadership has expressed strong confidence in the company's future prospects, buoyed by the latest financial results and strategic achievements. The upgraded targets and share buyback program signify a commitment to delivering value to shareholders, while the increased dividend reflects the company's robust financial health and positive earnings trajectory. With a clear focus on sustainable growth, operational efficiency, and strategic investments, Aviva is well-positioned to navigate future challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the insurance and asset management sectors.

As Aviva moves forward with its ambitious plans, stakeholders can anticipate continued financial discipline, strategic growth initiatives, and a steadfast commitment to maximizing shareholder returns. The insurer's strong performance and optimistic outlook underscore its resilience and strategic acumen, setting the stage for sustained success in the years to come.