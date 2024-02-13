Avis Budget Group Achieves Record Revenue in 2023

Avis Budget Group Delivers Record-Breaking Revenue in 2023

Avis Budget Group Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, achieving record revenue of approximately $2.8 billion in Q4 and an all-time annual revenue record of over $12 billion. The company's net income for the quarter was $260 million, and adjusted EBITDA reached $311 million, while the full-year adjusted EBITDA was approximately $2.5 billion.

Impressive Performance in the Americas

The demand in the Americas was strong, with October being the strongest month of vehicles rented in the company's history, leading to increased activity and a strong holiday season. Pricing adjusted seasonally, with pricing in the fourth quarter down 7% year over year but still up more than 20% from 2019. Despite inflationary and interest rate pressures, the company's team delivered strong results due to cost discipline and advanced technologies.

A Bright Future Ahead

Avis Budget Group's new world headquarters features advanced technologies and opportunities for increased collaboration. The company is expecting demand to grow in the coming year, with pricing expected to be up versus 2019 throughout the year. The company also announced a special cash dividend of $10.00 per share of common stock.

In the cacophony of financial results, Avis Budget Group's record-breaking revenue in Q4 and the full year of 2023 stands out. Avis Budget Group reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue surprises of 62.84% and 1.27%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2023. The car-rental company posted a profit of $259 million, or $7.10 a share, compared to $423 million, or $10.10 a share, a year earlier. Revenue was roughly flat at $2.76 billion, missing analyst expectations. However, CEO Joe Ferraro noted continued improvement in demand and cost reductions. The company ended the year with a liquidity position of over $800 million and additional fleet funding capacity of approximately $900 million.

With advanced technologies and a focus on cost discipline, Avis Budget Group is poised for a bright future in 2024. The demand for mobility solutions is on the rise, and the company's strong financial performance and commitment to innovation make it a leader in the industry. The company's new world headquarters, which features advanced technologies and opportunities for increased collaboration, is just one example of its commitment to staying ahead of the curve.

In conclusion, Avis Budget Group's Q4 and full year 2023 results are a testament to the company's strong performance in the face of challenging market conditions. With record-breaking revenue, improved demand, and a commitment to advanced technologies and cost discipline, Avis Budget Group is well-positioned for continued success in the future.

Note: This article is based on the financial results of Avis Budget Group, Inc. for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, and is intended for informational purposes only. The information contained in this article is not investment advice, and readers should consult with their financial advisors before making any investment decisions.