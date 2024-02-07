Avextra Secures Funding for Medical Cannabis Trials Expansion in Europe

Avextra, a Germany-based, privately owned pharmaceutical company, takes another step towards the expansion of its medical cannabis trials following a successful funding round that increased its company valuation to 100 million euros. The capital raised will be employed to expedite clinical trials for specific medical cannabis treatments and broaden the company's distribution channels in Europe, underlining the company's commitment to delivering results for shareholders.

Unlocking New Avenues in Medical Treatment

Avextra's funding round included equity instruments and convertible loan notes, which have now been converted into common shares. The company oversees the entire value chain of its products, from its cultivation in Portugal to the extraction and manufacturing processes in Germany. This ensures compliance with the rigorous European Union-Good Manufacturing Practice (EU-GMP) standards.

Capturing the European Medical Cannabis Market

Avextra's successful funding round is an indicator of confidence in the company's unique assets, intellectual property (IP) portfolio, and operational approach, even in the face of challenging market conditions. The company is now well-positioned to capture a significant share of the growing European medical cannabis market. This funding will not only accelerate the development of new cannabis-based medicines and IP but also support the company's two-pillar strategy.

Future Prospects for Medical Cannabis

With the increased interest in using cannabis as a treatment method for various disorders, including multiple sclerosis, the role of cannabis in protecting the nervous system and regulating the immune system has come into focus. Avextra is at the forefront of this research, exploring the potential of cannabinoids as a disease-modifying treatment rather than merely symptomatic relief. The company's CEO, Bernhard Babel, stresses the importance of this funding in advancing their research and development efforts.