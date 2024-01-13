Avenue Supermarts Reports Surge in Q3 Profits Amid Political & Economic Developments

Proving its mettle in the retail sector, Avenue Supermarts, the operator of the D-Mart retail chain, reported a 17.09% increase in its net profit for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24, reaching Rs 690.41 crore. This is a considerable rise from the Rs 589.64 crore profit in the same period last year, with a corresponding revenue increase of 17.3%.

Retail Giant’s Growth

The company’s growth doesn’t just stop at revenue. Avenue Supermarts plans to add an impressive 45 stores each year, with an expansion rate of 13-15% YoY. The company’s promoter holds a 74.65% stake in the company while Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and Domestic Institutional Investors hold 7.67% and 7.27% stakes respectively.

Stock Performance

The stock quoted a 52-week high of Rs 4205.0 and a 52-week low of Rs 3292.65. Despite flat returns year to date, analysts maintain a positive outlook on the stock. The company reported a standalone revenue of Rs 13,247.33 crore for the quarter ended in December.

Political and Economic Developments

Apart from the retail sector, major developments are taking place in the political and economic landscape. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has been appointed as the chief of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). In other news, the Navi Mumbai International Airport is on track to commence commercial operations by March 2025, as announced by the minister of civil aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Cybersecurity and Domestic Investments

In the financial sector, a survey by The Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) indicates a surge in cybersecurity investments. About 82% of India’s stock brokers are preparing to invest in cybersecurity to enhance business resilience. Furthermore, domestic retail investors have raised their stake in Paytm to 12.85%, up from 8.28% in the previous quarter.

Trade Policies and International Relations

On the trade front, Union Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed that there are no current proposals to lift export restrictions on wheat, rice, and sugar, asserting that India will not import these commodities. Lastly, India’s Ministry of External Affairs protested the visit of the British High Commissioner to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, considering it a breach of protocol and an interference in India’s internal affairs.