Avenue Supermarts Reports Impressive Q3 Financial Uplift Amid Competitive Retail Sector

Avenue Supermarts, the powerhouse behind the D-Mart retail chain, has reported a significant uplift in its financial performance for the third quarter of this fiscal year. The company registered an impressive 17.6% increase in net profit, amassing to ₹690.6 crore, a notable leap from the previous year’s ₹587.3 crore. Revenue also saw a healthy surge, rising by 17.3% to reach ₹13,572.5 crore, up from ₹11,569 crore a year ago.

Growth Amid Competition

The overall financial results underscore Avenue Supermarts’ continued growth trajectory and its ability to increase profitability amid a fiercely competitive retail sector. The company’s EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) ascended by 16% to ₹1,119.9 crore, up from ₹965.2 crore year-on-year. However, there was a slight contraction in the EBITDA margin, which came down to 8.2% from the previous year’s 8.3%. The marginal decrease in EBITDA margin signifies that the increase in operating expenses slightly outpaced revenue growth.

Expansion and Stakeholders

Avenue Supermarts purchased a 47,000 sq ft space in Migsun’s Rohini Mall in Delhi for ₹108 crore and has plans to add 45 stores each year with an expansion rate of 13-15% year-on-year. Promoters currently hold 74.65% stake in the company, while Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) hold 7.67% and Domestic Institutional Investors hold 7.27%.

Analysts’ Perspective

Analysts have predicted healthy growth in consolidated revenues and a 23% year-on-year rise in net profit for the quarter ended December. Despite flat returns year-to-date, the stock is viewed positively by market analysts. The stock’s 52-week high stands at ₹4205.0, while the low is ₹3292.65. As of December 31, 2023, the total number of D-Mart stores stands at 341, indicating a robust expansion plan.