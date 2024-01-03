en English
Business

Avenue Supermarts Receives ‘Buy’ Recommendation amid Strong Profit Margins

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:21 pm EST
Avenue Supermarts Receives ‘Buy’ Recommendation amid Strong Profit Margins

Avenue Supermarts Ltd., a key player in the retail sector, has been given a ‘buy’ recommendation by Motilal Oswal with a target price of Rs 4400, surpassing its current market price of Rs 4012.55. With a significant market capitalization of Rs 261630.48 Crore, Avenue Supermarts has carved its niche as a Large Cap company since its inception in the year 2000.

Consistent Rise in Revenue

The company’s primary sources of revenue are its retailing activities and other operating revenues. In the financial quarter ending on September 30, 2023, Avenue Supermarts reported a consolidated total income of Rs 12661.29 Crore. This figure represents an increase of 6.36% from the previous quarter’s total income of Rs 11904.18 Crore and an impressive 18.62% surge from the same quarter’s total income in the previous year, which stood at Rs 10673.90 Crore.

Strong Profit Margins

The company’s net profit after tax for the latest quarter stands at Rs 623.35 Crore. This solid financial performance reflects the company’s robust business model and its potential for sustainable growth in the future.

Shareholders’ Stake

As of September 30, 2023, the company’s shares are primarily held by promoters who command a 74.65% stake. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) hold 7.67% and 8.2% stakes respectively. The company’s wide ownership base, led by its promoters, ensures stability and confidence among investors.

Additionally, Billionaire Radhakishan Damani, the owner of Avenue Supermarts, recently bought over 2.22 lakh shares of VST Industries, increasing his stake in the company to 32.14%. This move was executed at an average price of ₹3390 per share. Avenue Supermarts also announced its standalone revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, which stood at ₹13,247.33 crore, indicating an increase of 17.19% from the previous year.

Business Finance India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

heart comment 0
