Avance Gas Announces Sale of VLGC Venus Glory in Fleet Renewal Drive

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:53 am EST
Avance Gas Announces Sale of VLGC Venus Glory in Fleet Renewal Drive

In an ongoing drive towards fleet renewal, Avance Gas Holding Ltd., a global leader in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) transportation, has announced the sale of the Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC), Venus Glory. The ship, built in 2008, is being sold for a significant $66 million to a National Oil Company, following the completion of a two-year Time Charter Party with the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

Details of the Sale

The sale is slated for closure in February or March 2024. The transaction is set to yield a book gain of approximately $27 million for Avance Gas. After deducing broker commission and the repayment of a bank loan, the net cash proceeds from the sale are expected to be around $40 million. This strategic transaction is a part of the company’s fleet renewal program, which has led to the sale of all their ships built in 2008 and 2009.

Fleet Renewal Program

Avance Gas’s fleet renewal program has not only involved the selling off older vessels but also the acquisition of new ships. The company has acquired four new dual fuel VLGCs. It has also planned for the delivery of four dual fuel Medium Gas Carriers (MGCs) capable of carrying ammonia and LPG in 2025 and 2026. This move underscores the company’s commitment to utilizing more environmentally friendly fuel options.

Financial Impact and Future Expectations

The company is poised to record significant profits from the sale of multiple ships in the first and second quarters of 2024, amounting to approximately $121 million. Avance Gas CEO, Øystein Kalleklev, expressed satisfaction with the fleet renewal program and the company’s robust position. He anticipates that the company will continue providing high returns and attractive dividends to shareholders, thereby reinforcing its financial health and investor confidence.

0
Business Finance
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

