Avance Gas Announces Sale of VLGC Venus Glory in Fleet Renewal Drive

In an ongoing drive towards fleet renewal, Avance Gas Holding Ltd., a global leader in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) transportation, has announced the sale of the Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC), Venus Glory. The ship, built in 2008, is being sold for a significant $66 million to a National Oil Company, following the completion of a two-year Time Charter Party with the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

Details of the Sale

The sale is slated for closure in February or March 2024. The transaction is set to yield a book gain of approximately $27 million for Avance Gas. After deducing broker commission and the repayment of a bank loan, the net cash proceeds from the sale are expected to be around $40 million. This strategic transaction is a part of the company’s fleet renewal program, which has led to the sale of all their ships built in 2008 and 2009.

Fleet Renewal Program

Avance Gas’s fleet renewal program has not only involved the selling off older vessels but also the acquisition of new ships. The company has acquired four new dual fuel VLGCs. It has also planned for the delivery of four dual fuel Medium Gas Carriers (MGCs) capable of carrying ammonia and LPG in 2025 and 2026. This move underscores the company’s commitment to utilizing more environmentally friendly fuel options.

Financial Impact and Future Expectations

The company is poised to record significant profits from the sale of multiple ships in the first and second quarters of 2024, amounting to approximately $121 million. Avance Gas CEO, Øystein Kalleklev, expressed satisfaction with the fleet renewal program and the company’s robust position. He anticipates that the company will continue providing high returns and attractive dividends to shareholders, thereby reinforcing its financial health and investor confidence.