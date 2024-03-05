Avalon Technologies Projected to Surge: Motilal Oswal Targets ₹610 Amid US Business Revival

Motilal Oswal Financial Services recently spotlighted Avalon Technologies, suggesting a strong buy with a target price of ₹610, marking a notable potential upswing from its current trading price. This endorsement, dated March 5, 2024, underlines the buoyancy surrounding Avalon Technologies, attributed to anticipated recovery in its US operations and robust traction in emerging sectors.

Path to Recovery

Avalon Technologies, recognized for its comprehensive electronic manufacturing services, is poised for a rebound, particularly in the United States, where it has faced challenges. Approximately 23% of its production is based in the US, catering to dynamic industries including clean energy, mobility, and medical technology. Despite a recent slump in US business revenues, leading to losses, the company's performance in India remains strong. Motilal Oswal projects a significant turnaround, driven by new orders and increased demand in its key sectors, forecasting a 30% revenue CAGR for Avalon's US business over FY24-26.

Strategic Growth Drivers

The firm's diversification into high-growth areas such as clean energy and industrial segments, including a substantial order from a new major US customer for an industrial surveillance system, signals robust growth prospects. Avalon Technologies is also expected to benefit from potential orders linked to the global CNC machine industry, spurred by Industry 4.0, which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 10% through 2030. These developments underscore Avalon's strategic positioning to capitalize on emerging opportunities and reinforce its growth trajectory.

Financial Outlook and Valuation

Despite the immediate challenges, particularly in the US market due to high inflation and interest rates, Motilal Oswal remains optimistic about Avalon Technologies' medium-term recovery. The financial institution anticipates an improvement in Avalon's financial performance starting in the first half of FY25, further strengthening in the latter half of the fiscal year. This optimism is rooted in expected business traction and cost optimization measures. With a comprehensive analysis, Motilal Oswal reaffirms its buy rating, setting a target price of ₹610 based on a 35x FY26E EPS, reflecting confidence in Avalon's future performance.

As Avalon Technologies navigates through current headwinds, its strategic focus on high-growth sectors coupled with a promising recovery in the US business paints a bright future. The company's adaptability and strategic initiatives lay the groundwork for sustained growth, making it a noteworthy contender in the electronic manufacturing services market. Investors and market watchers will be keenly observing Avalon's progress, as it endeavors to fulfill its ambitious projections and capitalize on emerging market trends.