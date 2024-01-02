Avalanche’s AVAX Sees 3.51% Price Surge Amidst Market Volatility

en English
Cryptocurrency

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:16 am EST
The native cryptocurrency of Avalanche, AVAX, has experienced a 3.51% surge in the past 24 hours, reaching a value of $40.85. Despite the recent uptick, the token’s value has seen a 9.0% dip over the past week from a previous level of $44.88. This short-term growth is a marked contrast to the overall downtrend observed. Furthermore, AVAX’s current price stands significantly distant from its all-time peak of $144.96.

AVAX Price Volatility

The volatility of AVAX’s price can be mapped using Bollinger Bands, a tool that sheds light on price fluctuations and market volatility. The bands, when applied to the provided chart, demonstrate the trajectory of price movements on both a daily and weekly basis.

Trading Volume and Circulating Supply

The trading volume for Avalanche has seen a 17.0% decrease over the past week, coinciding with a minor 0.5% reduction in the circulating supply of the coin. The circulating supply currently stands at 366.34 million AVAX, which forms approximately 50.88% of the maximum supply cap of 720.00 million AVAX.

Market Capitalization

Avalanche’s market capitalization currently holds the 10th position in the cryptocurrency market, boasting a valuation of $15.04 billion. The uptick in AVAX’s price aligns with a strong bullish trend in Bitcoin, which has caused a ripple effect of bullish movements in altcoins, including AVAX. This has resulted in AVAX now trading well above the 50-day simple moving average.

Avalanche started the year on a strong note, with the price of AVAX jumping to $42.50 on Tuesday morning as Bitcoin surged past $45,000. This bullish trend is predicted to continue, with catalysts like the SEC’s decision on spot Bitcoin ETF, signs of the Federal Reserve slashing rates, and the positive performance of the Avalanche ecosystem fueling the uptrend.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

