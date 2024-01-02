en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Autopay Services: A Financial Convenience or a Slippery Slope?

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:11 am EST
Autopay Services: A Financial Convenience or a Slippery Slope?

Financial experts have sparked a debate over the implications of autopay services, especially as major telecom companies like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile steer customers towards autopay and away from the use of credit cards. With its appeal of ‘pay and forget,’ autopay is undeniably convenient. However, it sets the stage for potential pitfalls, including the risk of overdrawing accounts, that may lead to hefty fees or penalties.

The Rise of ‘Subscription Fatigue’

The growing number of subscriptions is giving birth to a phenomenon known as ‘subscription fatigue.’ Consumers find themselves grappling with a barrage of automated deductions from their accounts, a situation that can quickly become overwhelming. A study conducted by Bango revealed a startling statistic: 72% of Americans feel they are swamped by too many subscription services, underscoring the reality of subscription fatigue.

Strategies for Effective Autopay Management

Consumers are urged to conduct routine audits of their subscriptions. This can help identify any overlap in services and eliminate unnecessary expenses. TakeCharge America suggests considering a hiatus from certain subscriptions or changing payment methods as strategies to maintain better track of spending.

Revisiting Budgets in Light of Autopay

If subscriptions start to monopolize funds needed for other areas, consumers should contemplate terminating all subscriptions. Subsequently, a complete overhaul of their budgets could be the key to attaining their financial goals. While the convenience of autopay is alluring, consumers must remain vigilant to ensure that it does not inadvertently lead to financial strain.

0
Business Finance
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Navigating the Complexities of Employment Law: Insights from Johnny C. Taylor Jr.

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Humana: A Health Insurer with Promising Investment Prospects

By Hadeel Hashem

Electriq Power Holdings Inc Records Significant Trading Activity, Stock Price Plummets

By Mazhar Abbas

Resilience Amid Decline: An Overview of Tritium DCFC Limited's Stock Performance

By Quadri Adejumo

Petrobras and Equinor Seal Agreements, Align with Brazil's Gas Law ...
@Brazil · 17 seconds
Petrobras and Equinor Seal Agreements, Align with Brazil's Gas Law ...
heart comment 0
Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Take Center Stage at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Take Center Stage at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
UGE International Ltd. Launches Three New Rooftop Community Solar Projects

By BNN Correspondents

UGE International Ltd. Launches Three New Rooftop Community Solar Projects
enCore Energy Corp. Begins Nasdaq Trading, Aiming to Strengthen Market Position

By Salman Khan

enCore Energy Corp. Begins Nasdaq Trading, Aiming to Strengthen Market Position
Four-Day Work Week: A Rising Phenomenon Among Younger Workers

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Four-Day Work Week: A Rising Phenomenon Among Younger Workers
Latest Headlines
World News
Humana: A Health Insurer with Promising Investment Prospects
11 seconds
Humana: A Health Insurer with Promising Investment Prospects
Community Rallies Behind Father Diagnosed with Inoperable Brain Tumour
12 seconds
Community Rallies Behind Father Diagnosed with Inoperable Brain Tumour
Trident Medical Center Champions Mental Wellness with NFL Players' Support
18 seconds
Trident Medical Center Champions Mental Wellness with NFL Players' Support
British Columbia Government Announces Comprehensive Plan to Tackle Housing Crisis
27 seconds
British Columbia Government Announces Comprehensive Plan to Tackle Housing Crisis
ExCellThera to Participate in Key Investor Conferences in January 2024
30 seconds
ExCellThera to Participate in Key Investor Conferences in January 2024
South Korea's Opposition Leader Stabbed in Tense Political Attack
35 seconds
South Korea's Opposition Leader Stabbed in Tense Political Attack
CDC Unveils Updated Developmental Milestones for Early Diagnosis of Delays
48 seconds
CDC Unveils Updated Developmental Milestones for Early Diagnosis of Delays
Joe Lunardi's NCAA Projections Stir South Carolina's Basketball Landscape
1 min
Joe Lunardi's NCAA Projections Stir South Carolina's Basketball Landscape
Nantes Closes in on Loan Deal for Sheffield's Benie Traore
1 min
Nantes Closes in on Loan Deal for Sheffield's Benie Traore
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app