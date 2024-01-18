en English
Finance

Automated Sell Orders Trigger Major Stock Market Drop in Hong Kong

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:18 am EST
Automated Sell Orders Trigger Major Stock Market Drop in Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s stock market experienced its most significant drop in over a year this Wednesday. The Hang Seng index plummeted by 3.68%, closing at 15,282.32, the lowest level since November 2022. This downturn has been attributed to the activation of automated sell orders linked to structured products, a complex financial instrument that includes derivatives, which often have built-in mechanisms to trigger sell orders under certain market conditions.

Structured Products and Market Slide

As stocks reach specific price points, these automated orders kick in, accelerating the downward momentum. This mechanism can create a feedback loop: the selling pressures from the structured products can drive prices down further, potentially triggering more automated sell orders. This phenomenon was witnessed in Hong Kong when Alibaba Health, Longfor Group, and Meituan stocks fell sharply.

Global Impact and Market Sentiment

Global stock markets, including mainland China, also experienced a slump. The CSI 300 index, a significant Chinese stock index, dropped to its lowest in nearly five years when China’s economic growth for the fourth quarter came in below expectations. The Nikkei 225 in Japan fell for two consecutive days, dropping 0.4%, despite recently reaching a 33-year high. This trend indicates a growing global concern about the implications of automated sell orders and their potential to destabilize markets.

Recovery and Future Outlook

Despite the significant downturn, Hong Kong stocks rebounded on Thursday, with the Hang Seng index climbing 0.89%. Mainland China shares also rose after languishing near five-year lows. However, the chronic decline in stock prices in Hong Kong supports a narrative that the city’s financial prowess is in ruins. The new link between the exchanges in London and Shenzhen is seen as a boost for Hong Kong, complementing the city’s role as one of the world’s most important financial hubs. However, there is growing pessimism in China, with chronic disappointment turning investors away from Chinese equities. The Hang Seng Index has retreated 4.8% in 2024, the worst start to a year since 2016.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

