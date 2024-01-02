en English
Automotive

Auto Loan Delinquency Rates Hit Near 30-Year High Amid Steep Vehicle Prices and High Interest Rates

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:26 am EST
The global auto industry, a crucial economic driving force, is currently navigating choppy waters. The past year has seen an alarming surge in vehicle prices and loan interest rates, establishing a formidable hurdle for drivers worldwide. This surge has resulted in exorbitant monthly payments and a rise in auto loan delinquency rates. The rates, in fact, have hit a near thirty-year high, painting an unsettling picture of the financial landscape.

Interest Rates: The Dilemma Continues

Greg McBride, the Chief Financial Analyst at Bankrate, has shed some light on the road ahead. According to him, interest rates are expected to remain high, albeit with a slight decrease on the horizon for those boasting strong credit profiles. For those on the other end of the spectrum, however, the forecast isn’t as promising. Individuals with weaker credit profiles should brace themselves for persistent double-digit interest rates. The first quarter of 2023 witnessed average rates of 6.58% for new vehicles and a staggering 11.70% for used ones. There was a slight respite in the third quarter, but the overall scenario remained grim.

The Vehicle Price Conundrum

The second part of the puzzle is the skyrocketing vehicle prices. The year 2022 saw record-high prices, adding fuel to the already raging fire of financial woes. However, the silver lining is that there has been a slight drop from these peak levels. Prospective buyers can expect somewhat more manageable prices in 2024, owing to an increase in vehicle inventory.

Looking Ahead: A Glimmer of Hope?

Despite the rough ride, McBride suggests some potential relief in the form of increased lender competition. This could potentially help borrowers secure better rates, but a dramatic rate reduction should not be expected. For those grappling with poor credit scores, the situation remains daunting with high interest rates and tight credit. However, if the economy manages to dodge a recession, there is a chance for credit conditions to improve later in the year. McBride’s advice to consumers is clear: work on improving your credit scores before seeking an auto loan. This strategy can help secure more competitive rates and maintain a healthy budget, easing the financial strain.

Automotive Business Finance
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

