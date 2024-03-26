Australia's Top Bank CEOs Advocate for Four-Year Election Cycles to Bolster Business Stability

At the Australian Financial Review's banking summit in Sydney, leaders of Australia's largest banks threw their support behind the idea of extending federal election cycles from three to four years. Westpac CEO Peter King emphasized the importance of stability and predictability for business growth, calling the current three-year terms inadequate for long-term planning and investments. This sentiment was echoed by Commonwealth Bank's Matt Comyn and supported by the Business Council of Australia, highlighting a broad consensus within the business community.

Advertisment

Driving Economic Growth through Stability

With Australia's economic growth showing signs of slowing, bank executives argue that longer election cycles could provide a much-needed stable environment for businesses to make long-term decisions and investments, particularly in critical areas like energy transition and infrastructure. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton have both expressed openness to the idea, although it would require a referendum to change the Constitution. The push for four-year terms is seen as a potential remedy to the country's productivity and growth challenges.

Harmonizing State and Federal Policies

Advertisment

The proposed shift to four-year terms is not just about providing businesses with certainty; it also aims at better policy alignment between state and federal governments. Commonwealth Bank CEO Matt Comyn suggested that a four-year cycle could facilitate more coherent and harmonized reform efforts across different levels of government, potentially easing the process of implementing necessary changes and boosting the economy's overall health.

Concerns Over Regulatory Pressure and Lending Practices

Aside from election cycles, bank CEOs also voiced concerns about the current regulatory environment and its impact on lending practices. NAB's Ross McEwan pointed out the potential risks of pushing borrowers towards unregulated lending options, such as payday loans, due to stringent banking regulations. This underscores the broader issue of finding a balance between ensuring financial stability and supporting economic growth through sensible lending practices.