Australian sharemarket rides high on tech and healthcare sectors

The Australian sharemarket has registered its longest winning streak since June, with the S&P/ASX 200 index rising by 0.3% to 7600.2, marking its seventh consecutive session of gains. The uplift was largely driven by growth in technology and healthcare sectors, echoing global trends where the S&P 500 also hit a new record.

Market Performance and Key Drivers

During the session, the market briefly surpassed its previous record close set in August 2021. However, it fell short of breaking the intraday record. This wave of market optimism is linked to positive trading updates and investor anticipation for the upcoming reporting season, with a keen interest in tech giants such as Microsoft and Google. The All Ordinaries index also experienced a similar uptrend, seeing a modest increase of 0.3%.

Rally in Tech and Healthcare Sectors

Australian tech stocks enjoyed a surge, with companies like Xero, WiseTech, and NextDC posting gains. Similarly, healthcare stocks also made strides, with ResMed, CSL, and Sonic Healthcare registering increases. Among individual companies, Megaport's shares saw a significant boost of 27.6% after it reported a 5% revenue increase to $48.6 million in its latest quarterly trading update.

Market Winners and Economic Outlook

Other winners were City Chic, which experienced a rise in share price amid reports of offshore buyer interest in its North American operations, and Indonesian nickel miner Nickel Industries, which rewarded investors with an increased dividend. Despite a larger-than-expected fall in local retail sales, the Australian dollar strengthened, reflecting an optimistic outlook for risk assets. The market's performance is being closely watched as investors await the February reporting season to gain further insights on economic conditions, including interest rates, inflation, and unemployment.