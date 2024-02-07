Austin Man Faces Federal Charges for Underreported Bitcoin Sales

Frank Richard Ahlgren III, an Austin resident, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on serious charges related to false tax returns and evasion of currency transaction reporting requirements. The indictment comes as part of the federal government's ongoing efforts to enforce tax compliance and anti-money laundering laws, especially in the context of cryptocurrency transactions.

Advertisment

Accusations of Underreporting Cryptocurrency Profits

The U.S. Department of Justice alleges that Ahlgren failed to report or significantly underreported the sale of bitcoin valued at $4 million during the years 2017 to 2019. This gross underreporting led to the realization of substantial gains from the cryptocurrency sales. In addition to this, Ahlgren is believed to have used proceeds from these sales to finance the purchase of a residence, further compounding his legal issues.

The Practice of 'Structuring'

Advertisment

Ahlgren is also accused of engaging in a practice known as 'structuring' to avoid triggering automatic reporting requirements associated with large transactions. Structuring involves breaking down cash deposits into increments smaller than $10,000 and depositing them into a bank account. By doing so, Ahlgren was able to bypass the automatic reporting that is initiated by larger sums of money deposited into the bank.

Implications and Potential Penalties

Ahlgren now faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for each count of structuring and three years for each count of filing false tax returns. This case serves as a stark reminder and warning to taxpayers to accurately report cryptocurrency sales on their tax returns or face severe consequences.