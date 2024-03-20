Audit Unveils Port Authority of Guam's Policy Breaches in Credit Card Usage, 2020-2022

An audit conducted by the Office of Public Accountability has shed light on significant procedural lapses by the Port Authority of Guam officials in adhering to their own policies, as well as Guam's procurement and travel laws, during the fiscal years 2020 to 2022.

The audit scrutinized the usage of corporate credit cards, spotlighting a concerning $10,000 in questionable expenditures, which represented about 26% of the $38,000 in total samples tested, amounting to 6% of the overall $171,000 in credit card expenses incurred during the period.

Furthermore, the investigation revealed the accrual of $1,832 in credit card interest charges alongside $133 in bank late fees, pointing to a disregard for established accounting protocols.

Procedural Flaws and Financial Irregularities

The audit meticulously examined 18 transactions and discovered that 10 were recorded in the accounting system as late as nearly three years subsequent to the credit card being charged. Such delays were attributed to accounting oversights, late document submissions, and staff turnover, undermining the accountability framework of the Port Authority.

Additionally, the audit uncovered that in several instances, official travel expenses were managed in contravention of Guam law, which mandates the filing of expense reports within 10 days post-travel. This resulted in six untimely submissions, three inaccuracies, and two instances of both untimely and inaccurate report filings.

Violations of Guam Procurement Law and Policy Inconsistencies

The audit further unveiled breaches of Guam procurement law, highlighting six cases where required written quotations for purchases ranging between $500 and $25,000 were either missing or incomplete.

Direct purchases from an airline were made under the guise of cost-saving, yet no concrete documentation validating the financial benefit was presented, leading to $10,000 in questioned costs.

Additionally, the Port Authority's own credit card policy was found to be inconsistently applied, with instances of credit card usage despite the availability of alternative payment methods, and approval processes not being adhered to as stipulated in the policy.

Response and Rectification Efforts

In the wake of the audit's findings, the Port Authority of Guam has publicly committed to reinforcing its financial management systems, acknowledging the absence of fraud or abuse but recognizing the need for procedural improvements.

Port General Manager Rory J. Respicio hailed the findings as indicative of the organization's dedication to ethical financial management and pledged an unwavering commitment to transparency and integrity in financial operations. This initiative signals a proactive step towards rectifying the identified deficiencies and enhancing the Port Authority's accountability and procedural compliance moving forward.

As the Office of Public Accountability continues its series of government credit card audits, the Port Authority of Guam's case serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of stringent financial controls and adherence to established policies.

This audit not only highlights the specific areas needing immediate attention within the Port Authority but also underscores the broader implications for public sector financial management, advocating for enhanced oversight, accountability, and transparency across all government agencies to safeguard public funds and maintain public trust.