Audit Reveals Port Authority of Guam's Non-Compliance with Credit Card Policies

An audit conducted by the Office of Public Accountability has uncovered significant non-compliance with credit card policies at the Port Authority of Guam, casting a spotlight on the need for stringent financial management practices within the agency. The audit, spanning fiscal years 2020 through 2022, found irregularities in how corporate credit cards were used, including lack of adherence to Guam procurement laws and the agency's own protocols.

Advertisment

Chronology of Financial Missteps

The audit scrutinized a sample of $38,000 in credit card transactions, revealing that approximately 26% of these transactions were questionable due to non-compliance with established procedures. This raised concerns about the effectiveness of the Port Authority's financial management systems. Auditors discovered late postings of transactions, some almost three years delayed, and instances where expense reports were filed inaccurately or not within the mandated timeframe. Furthermore, the audit found missing quotations for purchases that required them by law, leading to $10,000 in questioned costs.

Policy and Procedure Lapses

Advertisment

The audit pointed out significant lapses in the Port Authority's adherence to its credit card policy. For example, the policy intended for credit card use to be limited to specific circumstances was not being followed, as cards were used even when other payment methods were available. Moreover, the agency's process for approving credit card transactions was found to be ineffective, with auditors noting the absence of required documents like purchase orders or travel authorizations in several instances. These findings underscore the need for an updated policy that accurately reflects the required approval process and circumstances for credit card use.

Addressing the Issues

In response to the audit, the Port Authority of Guam has taken steps to strengthen its financial management systems. Port General Manager Rory J. Respicio emphasized the agency's commitment to transparency and integrity, highlighting that no fraud or abuse was detected in the transactions reviewed. Despite the lack of fraud, the audit's revelations about procedural non-compliance have prompted a reevaluation of financial practices at the Port Authority, with an eye towards preventing similar issues in the future.

This audit not only sheds light on the necessity for improved financial oversight within the Port Authority of Guam but also serves as a cautionary tale for other government agencies about the importance of strict adherence to financial management policies and procedures. The focus now turns to how these findings will influence future reforms and the implementation of more robust financial management practices across the board.