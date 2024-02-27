Audit Office Exposes Illegal Pension Payments to State Officials in Cyprus

In a groundbreaking report, the Auditor-General's office has spotlighted a series of financial discrepancies within the Cyprus Treasury, urging immediate reform. Released on Tuesday, the report delves into illegal pension payments to active state officials, accounting malpractices, and oversight issues in subsidized loan schemes during the pandemic.

Illegal Pension Payments Unearthed

The 2022 report reveals about 160 state officials, including high-profile figures like the president and four ministers, receiving pensions alongside their salaries, breaching existing laws. Despite legislative efforts to halt this practice, a 2014 law aimed at addressing the issue was struck down by the courts, leaving the problem unresolved. The Auditor-General has now called for an immediate end to these payments, starting January 2024.

Accounting and Oversight Lapses

Beyond the pension issue, the Treasury's adherence to accounting standards was brought into question. The report criticized the non-application of public-sector wage cuts to judges hired post-2013 bailout, and highlighted inadequate checks on government schemes for subsidized loans during the COVID-19 pandemic. This lack of diligence has raised concerns about the accuracy and legality of the Treasury's financial practices.

Call for Immediate Action

The Auditor-General's findings have prompted calls for the Treasury to align its operations with legal and accounting standards. With the spotlight now on these financial irregularities, there is a pressing need for reforms to ensure transparency and legality in the handling of public funds. The implications of these findings could have significant impacts on Cyprus's financial credibility and governance.

The revelations from the Auditor-General's report underscore a critical moment for financial governance in Cyprus. As the government grapples with the fallout, the path forward will necessitate stringent measures to rectify these discrepancies and restore public trust in the nation's financial institutions.