Audi India Achieves 33% Growth in FY24, Eyes Luxury Market Expansion

Audi India on Monday heralded a significant achievement in the automotive sector, marking a 33% increase in sales for the financial year 2024. The German luxury car manufacturer successfully sold 7,027 units, with its pre-owned business, Audi Approved: plus, also seeing a substantial 50% growth. This performance is a beacon of Audi's resilience and adaptability in facing industry challenges, including supply chain disruptions.

Robust Sales and Market Optimism

Despite the broader economic challenges, Audi India's impressive sales figures underscore a growing appetite for luxury vehicles in the country. Balbir Singh Dhillon, the Head of Audi India, attributed this success to the company's diverse portfolio and expressed confidence in the luxury car market's potential to surpass 50,000 units in sales in 2024. The first quarter of the calendar year also saw Audi India retailing 1,046 units, showcasing sustained demand for its offerings.

Strategic Expansion and Future Plans

Looking forward, Audi India is not resting on its laurels. The company announced plans to expand its Audi Approved: plus network by adding four new pre-owned retail facilities in 2024. This expansion aims to cater to the increasing demand for Audi's pre-owned vehicles, further solidifying the brand's footprint in the Indian market. By the end of 2024, Audi aims to operate a total of 30 Audi Approved: plus facilities nationwide.

Driving Towards a Luxurious Future

