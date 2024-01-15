Auckland Transport Announces Fare Hike Starting February 4th

In a move set to impact the daily commute of Auckland's dwellers, Auckland Transport has announced an average fare increase of 6.2 percent for public transport services, effective from February 4, 2024. This decision comes in response to significant and sustained operating cost increases, primarily driven by high inflation and staff shortages.

Understanding the Fare Hike

Under the new fare structure, the cost for adult fares on buses, trains, and ferries would rise by between $0.06 and $0.40 per journey. However, longer journeys would see a smaller increase of only one to four percent, in line with AT's commitment to keep public transport affordable. Despite the increased fares, AT remains hopeful of continued patronage growth, anticipating the resultant revenue to offset the higher operating costs.

Future Plans and Public Reactions

Alongside the fare changes, AT has also indicated a comprehensive review of its fare structure, aimed at making public transport more accessible and affordable for Aucklanders in the long run. The findings of this review, which could potentially lead to simpler and more affordable fares for frequent users, are expected to be shared in the coming months. The public reaction to this decision, however, has been mixed. While some Auckland residents understand the necessity of the fare hike given the rising costs, others express concerns over the affordability of public transport.

Other Developments at Auckland Transport

In addition to the fare changes, Auckland Transport is also planning a two-week closure of Auckland's passenger rail network for improvement and maintenance work during the summer. Furthermore, the agency has reportedly spent $6 million on staff redundancies as part of its cost-cutting measures, with some staff being offered alternative positions within the agency.