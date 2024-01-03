en English
Business

AU Small Finance Bank Launches Mastercard Debit Card with Exclusive Offers

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:03 am EST
AU Small Finance Bank Launches Mastercard Debit Card with Exclusive Offers

AU Small Finance Bank has unveiled a new Mastercard Debit Card, focusing on the Corporate Salary class, with a series of exclusive deals and discounts spanning numerous categories. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to provide a comprehensive and rewarding banking experience, increasing purchase limits to accommodate the diverse needs of customers.

Entertainment and Dining Benefits

One of the significant benefits for cardholders is the substantial savings on entertainment and dining. Cardholders can avail of a 20% discount on movie tickets at BookMyShow and PVR INOX Limited. Dining experiences are made more affordable with a 15% reduction at EazyDiner and Zomato. These incentives are designed to meet the lifestyle needs of the Corporate Salary class.

Savings on Online Food Delivery and Grocery Shopping

The debit card also caters to the modern lifestyle of online food delivery and grocery shopping. Users can enjoy a 30% discount on Swiggy and a flat Rs. 100 off on Zomato orders. Groceries shopping becomes lighter on the pocket with offers from bigbasket, making day-to-day living more affordable.

Travel and Online Shopping Discounts

For travel enthusiasts, the card provides up to 15% discounts on bookings with Yatra and ixigo, promoting affordable travel. Moreover, the card encourages online shopping with a 10% instant discount at Amazon Fashion and TATA CLiQ Luxury. The discounts are strategically designed to appeal to the diverse interests of their target customers.

Health and Fitness Discounts

Health and fitness-conscious customers have not been left out either. They can benefit from a flat 10% discount at Pharmeasy, promoting a healthier lifestyle at a more affordable cost. The Swipe&Save theme encapsulates the concept of tangible savings with each swipe of the card.

In a statement, Uttam Tibrewal, Executive Director of AU Small Finance Bank, underscored the bank’s customer-centric approach and the importance of completing the debit card offering to include all three major card networks in India. Anubhav Gupta, Senior Vice President at Mastercard, highlighted the extensive loyalty program and rewards for various transactions that the card offers.

0
Business Finance
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

