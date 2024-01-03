en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

AtriCure Stock Undervalued by 50%? A Deeper Look with DCF Analysis

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:09 am EST
AtriCure Stock Undervalued by 50%? A Deeper Look with DCF Analysis

Delving into the financial realm of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC), a prominent name listed on the NASDAQ, a comprehensive Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) analysis unveils intriguing insights. This valuation method, designed to estimate the worth of an investment based on predicted future cash flows, duly weighs the time value of money, offering a nuanced understanding of AtriCure’s intrinsic value.

Decoding the 2-Stage Growth Model

The analysis employs the 2-stage growth model, which contemplates an initial phase of potentially vibrant growth, eventually easing into a period of stable expansion. This model meticulously considers the anticipated cash flows for the next decade, leaning on credible analyst estimates and extrapolating previous free cash flows when needed. Significantly, the growth rate is expected to decelerate after the initial years, a factor prudently factored into the model.

A Glimpse into AtriCure’s Cash Flow

The calculated present value of AtriCure’s 10-year cash flow stands at a robust US$721 million. To compute the Terminal Value, accounting for cash flows beyond the initial period, the Gordon Growth formula is wielded. This formula integrates a future annual growth rate equivalent to the 5-year average yield of the 10-year government bond. Consequently, the equity value derived from the DCF model aggregates to a substantial US$3.3 billion.

Is AtriCure Undervalued?

When this equity value is divided by the number of outstanding shares, an interesting picture emerges. The intrinsic value per share strongly suggests that the stock is undervalued by 50% when juxtaposed against the current stock price of US$35.3. However, it’s crucial to underline that valuations can be imprecise, largely influenced by the inputs used, such as the discount rate and cash flow projections.

Limitations of the DCF Model

The DCF model, while informative, is not without its limitations. It does not account for industry cycles or future capital requirements, making it a more suitable tool to test assumptions rather than serve as a definitive valuation instrument. As such, readers are advised to consider other factors when evaluating a company and to conduct their own calculations with varied inputs to navigate through diverse valuation scenarios.

0
Finance Investments United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Halliburton Recognized in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for Third Consecutive Year

By BNN Correspondents

Haith to Debut Trio of Innovations at Potato Expo 2024

By Ebenezer Mensah

Digital Transformation in Lithuania's Gambling Industry: A Look at Current Trends and Future Prospects

By Salman Khan

Package, Inc. Unveils LuggageCam: A Groundbreaking Solution for Lost and Stolen Luggage

By BNN Correspondents

HSBC UK Reduces Fixed Mortgage Rates, Offering Relief for Remortgage C ...
@Business · 58 seconds
HSBC UK Reduces Fixed Mortgage Rates, Offering Relief for Remortgage C ...
heart comment 0
IDA and Kheops Partnership: Revolutionizing Retail with AI and Local Sourcing

By Sakchi Khandelwal

IDA and Kheops Partnership: Revolutionizing Retail with AI and Local Sourcing
Buffini & Company Unveils ‘Do It N.O.W.’ Campaign to Empower Real Estate Agents

By Shivani Chauhan

Buffini & Company Unveils 'Do It N.O.W.' Campaign to Empower Real Estate Agents
Valencia: The Rising Star of Luxury Real Estate

By Safak Costu

Valencia: The Rising Star of Luxury Real Estate
OQ and General Federation of Oman Workers Forge Partnership to Enhance Work Environment

By BNN Correspondents

OQ and General Federation of Oman Workers Forge Partnership to Enhance Work Environment
Latest Headlines
World News
The 'Great Repatriation' in Texas: A Political Balancing Act Amid Migrant Surge
31 seconds
The 'Great Repatriation' in Texas: A Political Balancing Act Amid Migrant Surge
Chapel's Cove Polar Dip: A Leap of Faith for Mental Health
33 seconds
Chapel's Cove Polar Dip: A Leap of Faith for Mental Health
Arjun Atwal Backs Modi's Pravasi Sports Initiative: A Connection Rooted in Sports
1 min
Arjun Atwal Backs Modi's Pravasi Sports Initiative: A Connection Rooted in Sports
FDA Approves Intensity Therapeutics' Phase 3 Trial for Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment
2 mins
FDA Approves Intensity Therapeutics' Phase 3 Trial for Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment
Arjun Atwal Backs PM Modi's Vision for Pravasi Sports
2 mins
Arjun Atwal Backs PM Modi's Vision for Pravasi Sports
Manitoba's Silent Healthcare Crisis: Nurses Under Pressure
3 mins
Manitoba's Silent Healthcare Crisis: Nurses Under Pressure
Challenging New Year's Resolutions: A Daily, Flexible Approach to Achieving Goals
4 mins
Challenging New Year's Resolutions: A Daily, Flexible Approach to Achieving Goals
Ketone Supplements May Impede Athletic Performance, Study Suggests
4 mins
Ketone Supplements May Impede Athletic Performance, Study Suggests
French Foreign Ministry's Nuanced Stance on Belgorod Strikes: A Legitimate Act of Defense
5 mins
French Foreign Ministry's Nuanced Stance on Belgorod Strikes: A Legitimate Act of Defense
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app