ATO Uncovers $1.2 Billion Tax Minimization by Big Four Consulting Firm Partners

The Australian Tax Office (ATO) has unveiled that partners at the leading consulting firms - Deloitte, PwC, KPMG, and EY - have leveraged income-splitting measures to distribute $1.2 billion out of their $2.7 billion profit in the 2022 financial year, aiming to secure lower tax rates. This revelation has prompted the ATO to announce a crackdown on such tax minimization strategies, including the scrutinization of discretionary trusts and Everett assignments, highlighting a significant shift towards more stringent tax regulation within Australia's professional service sectors.

Tax Minimization Tactics Exposed

The ATO's findings indicate that the utilization of trusts and other income-splitting measures by partners at the big four consulting firms is "highly likely to be subject to lower tax rates" than if the profits were directly paid to equity partners. Specifically, income directed through these measures is believed to encounter tax rates around 30%, significantly lower than the top individual tax rate of 45% for earnings over $180,000. Such strategies, while legal, have raised concerns over their fairness and the potential for tax base erosion.

Regulatory Response and Industry Impact

In response to these revelations, the ATO has signaled a comprehensive crackdown on the common tax minimization schemes employed by partners at big four consultancies. The Treasury is also considering increased scrutiny of discretionary trusts, a popular method among high earners for reducing taxable income. Notably, Deloitte has already prohibited its partners from using Everett assignments, a specific type of income splitting, while PwC, KPMG, and <a href="https://www.afr.com/companies/professional-services/big-four-partners-split-44pc-of-income-to-cut-tax-bill-