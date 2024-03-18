ATO Targets $34 Billion in Small Business Debts, Risking Record Insolvency Levels

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) is intensifying its efforts to recover over $34 billion in debts from small businesses and self-employed Australians, a move that could see insolvency rates soar to heights not witnessed since the global financial crisis (GFC). This aggressive push to collect outstanding debts, paused during the COVID-19 pandemic, is now placing additional pressure on sectors already grappling with economic downturns, such as construction, hospitality, and retail. Experts warn that the ATO's actions might not only exacerbate the financial distress of these businesses but also contribute significantly to a spike in insolvency cases.

Advertisment

Background and Implications

With the total collectable debt now standing at $52.4 billion, up from $26.4 billion at the end of 2019, the ATO's renewed focus on debt collection is timely. Small business debt accounts for $34.1 billion, or 65% of the total collectable debt—a figure that highlights the significant financial strain on this sector. The ATO's strategies include reporting businesses with outstanding debts to credit agencies and taking legal action to liquidate assets if debts remain unpaid. Such measures, while aimed at recovering owed taxes, could push many small businesses to the brink of closure or into bankruptcy.

Debt Recovery Actions and Business Impact

Advertisment

According to Tony Greco, general manager of technical policy at the Institute of Public Accountants, many small businesses still lack the capacity to settle their debts, and the ATO's aggressive stance could lead to a surge in business failures. The issue is compounded by a slower economy and higher interest rates, which have led to a 36% increase in company insolvencies compared to the previous year. The ATO's actions, including the issuing of garnishee notices and director penalty notices, not only place a financial burden on business owners but also carry substantial emotional, reputational, and financial harm.

Future Prospects

As the ATO continues to escalate its debt recovery efforts, the prospect of an insolvency wave looms large, particularly for small businesses unable to navigate the post-COVID economic landscape. Jarvis Archer, head of business restructuring at Revive Financial, notes that the ATO's approach has markedly shifted, with the agency now giving businesses a stark choice: pay, close, or restructure. This hardline stance, while ensuring tax compliance, might inadvertently lead to a record number of insolvencies, surpassing those seen in the aftermath of the GFC. The situation underscores the need for businesses to engage proactively with the ATO to explore viable payment plans and avoid the dire consequences of formal debt recovery actions.