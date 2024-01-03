ATM Glitch at Truist Bank Traps $1,000: A Tale of Tech Troubles

In a turbulent encounter with technology, a Jacksonville-based couple, Ray and Tashike Rogers, faced the brunt of a financial dilemma when an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) at the Truist Bank malfunctioned during a transaction. The hitch resulted in an error that left $1,000 of their hard-earned money trapped within the confines of the machine, catapulting the couple into a whirlwind of distress.

A Tussle with Technology

As owners of a headstone business, the Rogers’ found their finances under strain after the ATM glitch. Despite the machine spewing out two error receipts, the couple’s initial pleas to the bank fell on deaf ears as they were told no error had occurred. Adding to the dilemma, the couple’s account was sent to collections due to being underfunded, a direct repercussion of the missing deposit.

Rectifying the Glitch

Undeterred, Ray and Tashike Rogers persisted with their attempts to retrieve the lost funds. The bank manager, acknowledging the difficulty in verifying the deposit based on the ATM’s footage, noted the machine’s limitation: it captures still pictures instead of recording video. A Truist Bank spokesperson confirmed contact with the clients but refrained from sharing further details, citing privacy reasons.

Resolution and Reflection

After a prolonged battle, the issue was eventually rectified, and the Rogers’ finally received their $1,000 back. However, this incident is not an isolated one. In a related incident, a customer at Chase Bank faced a similar predicament, with an ATM swallowing both her card and funds. This issue, too, was eventually ironed out.

These incidents point to a broader issue with Truist Bank, as customers have reported various problems, including frozen accounts, slow drive-through service, fraudulent charges, unavailability of the banking app, declined credit card transactions, and extended holds on deposited paychecks. This has led to growing frustration among customers, with some expressing plans to close their accounts due to perceived unethical practices and inadequate customer service.