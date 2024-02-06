Atlantic Union, WSFS, and German American Bancorp: An Insight into their Ex-Dividend Trading

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB), WSFS Financial Corp (WSFS), and German American Bancorp Inc (GABC) will be trading ex-dividend on February 8, 2024, marking the threshold for their imminent quarterly dividends. These prominent financial corporations have established a schedule for upcoming dividends, signaling a crucial phase in their fiscal strategies.

A Glimpse at the Dividend Details

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp has announced a dividend of $0.32 per share, payable on February 23, 2024. Concurrently, WSFS Financial Corp will dispense $0.15 per share, whereas German American Bancorp Inc pledges to distribute $0.27 per share on February 20, 2024.

The dividends symbolize a yield of approximately 0.95% for AUB, 0.36% for WSFS, and 0.86% for GABC, predicated on their recent stock prices. The anticipation of dividend continuity is often hinged on the company's historical dividend payments, thus providing an insight into the stability of such financial corporations.

Annualized Dividend Yields

Should the dividends continue at the current rate, the annualized dividend yields would be 3.78% for AUB, 1.42% for WSFS, and 3.43% for GABC. The historical dividend charts for these companies can provide insights into the consistency of their dividend payments over time. This information is crucial for potential investors and shareholders alike, offering a glimpse into the financial health and stability of these corporations.

Stock Fluctuations

On the day of the announcement, the stock prices for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp, WSFS Financial Corp, and German American Bancorp Inc registered declines of approximately 1%, 2.4%, and 2%, respectively. This movement illustrates the dynamic nature of the stock market and the influence of such announcements on stock prices.

While the views and opinions expressed are those of the author, they do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc. However, they provide a valuable perspective on the financial landscape, especially for those interested in the upcoming ex-dividend dates of these financial stocks.