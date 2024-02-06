Atkore Inc. Shakes Up Finance Team Leadership, Announces New Roles

Atkore Inc., a market leader in electrical solutions, has unveiled significant internal leadership shifts within its finance department. The company's strategic move serves to nurture internal talent, bolstering the finance team's operations and enhancing shareholder value.

Moving Up the Ranks

John Deitzer, a seasoned professional who joined Atkore in 2019, has ascended to the position of Vice President of Finance - Electrical. Deitzer's career trajectory within Atkore has seen him in the role of Vice President of Investor Relations, where he played a crucial role in steering the company's Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives and overseeing the Treasury department since 2020. Deitzer's academic credentials include an MBA in Finance and Strategy from Carnegie Mellon University and a BS in Chemical Engineering from Case Western Reserve University.

New Vice President of Treasury and Investor Relations

Matthew (Matt) Kline, another longtime member of the Atkore team, has been appointed as Vice President of Treasury and Investor Relations. Kline's journey with Atkore commenced in 2014, starting as Corporate Controller and making notable contributions to the company's initial public offering. His commitment and expertise earned him the prestigious Atkore Presidential Leadership Award. Kline's qualifications list a BS in Accountancy from Butler University, and he is also a Certified Public Accountant.

Direct Reporting to CFO

As part of their new roles, both Deitzer and Kline will report directly to David Johnson, Atkore's CFO and Chief Accounting Officer. The leadership rotation is a strategic move by the company to cultivate internal talent and propel the finance team in executing Atkore's strategy while enhancing shareholder value.