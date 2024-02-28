Assured Guaranty Triumphs in 2023: Record PVP, Shareholder Gains, and Strategic Growth

Assured Guaranty Ltd. distinguished itself in 2023 by reporting robust financial outcomes, underpinned by strategic expansions and significant shareholder returns. Dominic Frederico, President and CEO, led the disclosure of these results, which spotlight the company's resilient performance across its diversified business operations.

Stellar Financial Performance and Market Leadership

2023 was a landmark year for Assured Guaranty, with Total Present Value of New Business Production (PVP) reaching $404 million, an 8% increase from 2022. This marks the sixth consecutive year the company has generated over $350 million in PVP, underscoring its consistent market leadership. Notably, in U.S. public finance, the company guaranteed 61% of new issue insured par sold, the highest market penetration since 2008. The global structured finance business also saw remarkable growth, doubling the PVP from the previous year and recording the highest direct PVP amount in over a decade. These achievements reflect Assured Guaranty's strong competitive positioning and operational excellence.

Enhancing Shareholder Value and Strategic Initiatives

Key shareholder metrics saw significant upticks in 2023, with shareholders' equity per share rising 18% to $101.63 and adjusted book value per share increasing by 10% to $155.92. The strategic transaction with Sound Point not only bolstered Assured Guaranty's asset management business but also resulted in a pretax gain of $222 million for the year. Additionally, the company aggressively returned capital to shareholders, repurchasing 3.2 million common shares for approximately $200 million and paying dividends of $68 million in 2023. These actions underscore the company's commitment to delivering value to its shareholders while pursuing growth opportunities.

Future Outlook: Sustaining Growth Momentum

Looking ahead, Assured Guaranty is poised to continue its growth trajectory with a share repurchase program targeting $500 million in 2024. The company's optimistic outlook is buoyed by a strong leadership team and strategic initiatives, positioning it well for future success. Frederico's leadership and the strategic milestones achieved in 2023 lay a solid foundation for sustained growth and profitability, reinforcing Assured Guaranty's market leadership in its sectors.

As Assured Guaranty moves forward, the strategic decisions made in 2023, including significant business expansion, shareholder value enhancement, and capital management initiatives, are expected to drive its success. The company's ability to navigate market challenges and capitalize on growth opportunities underscores its resilience and commitment to excellence. With a clear focus on delivering shareholder value and expanding its market presence, Assured Guaranty is well-positioned for continued success in the years to come.