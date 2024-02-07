Assurant Inc. Reports Robust Financial Performance for 2023, Plans for Continued Growth

In a recent conference call, Assurant Inc. outlined its robust financial performance for 2023 and shared projections for the upcoming year. The company's top brass, President and CEO Keith Demmings, and CFO Keith Meier, spotlighted the company's seventh consecutive year of profitable growth.

Remarkable Financial Performance

Assurant reported a 132 percent increase in GAAP net income to $642.5 million, and a 137 percent rise in net income per diluted share to $11.95. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding reportable catastrophes, saw a 21 percent increase to $1,369.3 million. The company's performance exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.4 percent with a net operating income of 4.58 per share. Total revenues surged by 12.4 percent year over year to reach 3 billion, and adjusted EBITDA excluding reportable catastrophes rose 29 percent to 382.4 million.

Investor Relations and Corporate Responsibility

Assurant returned $352 million to shareholders via share repurchases and common stock dividends, including $200 million in share repurchases. The company repurchased approximately 1.3 million shares and has 664 million remaining under the current repurchase authorization. Assurant's corporate responsibility and innovation efforts did not go unnoticed as it was recognized by JUST 100, Fortune, and Newsweek.

Strategic Initiatives and Partnerships

The company's success was largely attributed to the performance of their homeowners business within Global Housing and the growth of their connected living business via partnerships with mobile carriers and cable operators. They announced a new partnership with Telstra, Australia's largest mobile operator, and a lender-placed insurance services agreement with Bank of America. The acquisitions, particularly in the commercial equipment space, and exiting non-core businesses to simplify its portfolio have further strengthened Assurant's business.

Looking Ahead

For 2024, Assurant forecasts continued profitable growth, albeit at a lower rate than 2023, with mid-single digit Adjusted EBITDA growth. The Adjusted EPS growth is expected to slightly trail due to higher depreciation expenses from technology investments. Assurant's new CFO, Keith Meier, highlighted his focus on driving growth, maintaining a strong capital position, and amplifying shareholder value through innovation and operational efficiency.