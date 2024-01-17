Assumable Mortgages Platform AssumeList Begins Operation

AssumeList, a groundbreaking real estate search platform, has officially launched, promising a novel service to homebuyers, investors, and agents: the opportunity to discover homes for sale with assumable mortgages. Assumable mortgages are, in essence, loans that can be transferred from the seller to the buyer, thereby preserving the original interest rates, which can be remarkably lower than current market rates.

Respite in a Rising Market

This unique feature provides a significant advantage in a period when escalating interest rates and housing prices are sidelining many potential buyers. AssumeList caters to those on the hunt for properties with VA, FHA, or USDA loans carrying interest rates between two to five percent.

More Than Just a Search Platform

The platform does more than just facilitate the search for on-and-off-market properties with assumable mortgages. It also delivers crucial details such as remaining loan balances and interest rates. The brains behind AssumeList are Michael Lorino and Bethany Stalder of Fidelis Property Group, both of whom boast strong ties to the military community.

Driven By a Need

The genesis of this platform was fueled by the necessity to aid clients affected by the leap in interest rates back in 2022. A recent success story encapsulates a client who assumed a mortgage with a 3 percent rate, leading to a savings of $3,500 monthly and over $1 million in total interest when compared to current rates hovering around 7 percent.

Accessible and Expanding

Access to the service involves a nominal monthly subscription fee and offers free access to live MLS listings, with added features for licensed real estate agents. As of now, AssumeList is functional in several East Coast markets and central Florida, with a strategic plan in place to branch out to Southern California and other major regions.