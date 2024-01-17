Association of Bankers Bangladesh Delegation Meets New Finance Minister

On Wednesday, an eminent delegation from the Association of Bankers Bangladesh Limited (ABB) made a courtesy visit to the new Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, MP. The delegation was led by the ABB chairman, Selim RF Hussain, and included several noteworthy figures from the banking industry.

Advertisment

Notable Figures in the Delegation

The delegation was a gathering of some of the most influential names in the banking sector. It included ABB Vice Chairman and MD & CEO of City Bank PLC, Mashrur Arefin, ABB Vice Chairman and MD & CEO of Dutch Bangla Bank PLC, Abul Kashem Md. Shirin, ABB Secretary General and MD & CEO of Prime Bank PLC, Hassan O. Rashid, and ABB Treasurer and MD & CEO of Midland Bank Ltd, Md. Ahsan-uz Zaman. Their congregated expertise and experience in the banking industry made this a significant meeting.

Congratulations and Discussions

Advertisment

The ABB leaders extended their congratulations to the Finance Minister on his recent appointment, reflecting the positive expectations and high regard within the banking community. The meeting quickly moved beyond formalities, diving into discussions about the financial and banking sector. Although the details of the conversation remain undisclosed, it is safe to surmise that the discussions revolved around the future of the banking industry, the challenges it faces, and the strategies to overcome them.

Significance of the Visit

The visit is a significant gesture, demonstrating the banking industry's willingness to engage in open dialogue and collaborate with the government. It also underlines the importance of maintaining strong ties between the banking sector and the government, which is crucial for the sector's growth and stability. The visit offers a promising start to the Finance Minister's tenure, hinting at the possibility of productive collaborations and progressive policies in the future.