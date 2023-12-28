Asian Stock Markets Reach Five-Month Highs Amid Global Surge

Asian stock markets reached a new five-month high on Thursday, reflecting a global surge in shares led predominantly by the United States. The S&P 500, the equity market index based on the market capitalizations of 500 large companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States, is approaching its all-time peak. This growth in U.S. equities has been driven by expectations of aggressive rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, with market futures suggesting a high probability of cuts as early as March. The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.4%, and even Chinese blue chips saw a 2.3% increase despite concerns over the country’s economic recovery and tensions with the U.S.

Global Market Trends

In Europe, both EUROSTOXX 50 and FTSE futures showed modest gains. U.S. bond yields fell, particularly the 10-year Treasury notes which reached a five-month low, leading to a weaker U.S. dollar and strengthening other currencies such as the euro and the yen. Gold prices benefited from the lower dollar and yields, hitting an all-time high, while oil prices were relatively stable with a slight decrease in Brent crude and a minor dip in U.S. crude.

Investor Sentiment and Speculation

These financial trends are occurring despite a lack of significant news, suggesting that investor sentiment and speculation about future Federal Reserve actions are currently major market drivers. The market has ramped up bets on rapid-fire rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, with futures implying an 88% chance of a rate cut as early as March. Yields on 10-year Treasury notes stood at 3.812%, hitting a five-month low overnight. The falls weighed broadly on the U.S. dollar and lifted the euro to its highest since July at $1.1129.

Asian Market Performance

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.5 per cent to 16,876.69 at the local noon trading break, adding to the 1.7 per cent rebound on Wednesday. The Tech Index jumped 2.1 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 1.1 per cent. Tencent, NetEase, Meituan, and JD.com all saw gains in their stock prices. The city’s stock benchmark has risen 3.3 per cent this week amid thin transactions, narrowing the loss in December to 1 per cent.