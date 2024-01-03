en English
Asia

Asian Currencies Begin 2024 with Mixed Performance Against U.S. Dollar

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:41 pm EST
Asian currencies began the New Year on a turbulent note, witnessing varied levels of depreciation against the U.S. dollar. This comes as the global financial markets turn their eyes towards U.S. job data and European inflation numbers, which are expected to offer insights into the next moves of central banks.

Asian Currencies’ Performance Against the Dollar

The Japanese yen kicked off 2024 with a marginal decrease of 0.01%, while the Singapore dollar declined by 0.06%. The Taiwan dollar and the Indonesian rupiah both dropped by 0.26%. The Korean won saw a more significant dip of 0.89%, and the Thai baht and the Chinese yuan both fell by 0.15%. The Philippine peso experienced a 0.36% decrease. However, the Indian rupee remained stable, with no change against the U.S. dollar.

Year-to-Date Depreciation

Looking at the overall performance so far in 2024, the Japanese yen has depreciated by 0.66%, the Singapore dollar by 0.59%, and the Taiwan dollar by 0.68%. The Korean won has seen a notable depreciation of 1.84%, the Thai baht by 0.42%, and the Philippine peso by 0.74%. The Indonesian rupiah has depreciated by 0.71%, the Indian rupee by 0.13%, the Malaysian ringgit by 0.97%, and the Chinese yuan by 0.78%.

Implications of Currency Fluctuations

These fluctuations in Asian currencies reflect the dynamic nature of the currency exchange market and have diverse impacts on international trade, investments, and the overall economy of the respective countries. The increased strength of the U.S. dollar, driven by anticipation of interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, could potentially impact Asian economies that have significant trade ties with the United States.

The state of the currency exchange market also has implications for the crypto world, which began the year with Bitcoin touching a 21-month peak. The anticipation of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of exchange-traded spot Bitcoin funds has stirred excitement in the market, further highlighting the intertwined nature of traditional and digital currencies.

Asia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

