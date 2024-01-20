ASER 2023 Report Highlights Financial Literacy Gap Among Youth

A recently published study, the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2023, titled 'Beyond Basics', has shed light on an alarming reality. The report reveals that a staggering 90% of young individuals, aged between 14 and 18, grapple with basic financial calculations, specifically those concerning loan repayment. This striking data indicates a significant dearth of financial literacy among the youth, a factor that could have serious implications for their future.

Dissecting the Findings

The assessment, conducted as part of the ASER 2023, required participants to calculate the total amount to be repaid after a year on a loan with a specified interest rate. Additionally, they were asked to determine the most favorable loan option among several presented. The findings were startling, with over 40% of the individuals unable to determine the total repayment amount. The inability to perform such fundamental calculations lays bare the financial literacy gap among young people.

Real-World Implications

The implications of these findings extend far beyond the individual level. A lack of financial literacy can lead to poor financial decisions, with potential consequences such as unmanageable debt, financial instability, and limited economic growth at the societal level. The report underscores the pressing need for targeted educational interventions to address this gap.

A Call to Action

A mere 10.6% of the youth were able to correctly answer questions related to taking a loan of Rs 20,000, a statistic that underscores the urgency of the situation. The ASER 2023 report sends a clear message: there is a dire need to invest in financial education for the youth. Addressing foundational gaps in education is not just a moral imperative, but a necessity to ensure a skilled and numerate workforce for India's economic aspirations.