ASE Technology Holdings: A Deep Dive into Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

ASE Technology Holdings has released its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results, revealing a mixed bag of highs and lows. The company reported a fully diluted EPS of NTD 2.13 and basic EPS of NTD 2.18 in Q4, with consolidated net revenues seeing a 4% sequential increase but a 10% year-over-year decline.

The Performance of Various Segments

In the midst of a general decrease in demand for services, the company found strength in its higher-end services. The ATM business segment performed above expectations, notwithstanding low equipment utilization rates that oscillated between the low and mid-60s. On the other hand, the EMS business saw sequential revenue increases, fueled by the introduction of new devices and growth in the Computing and Automotive segments.

Financial Highlights and Lowlights

The gross profit for Q4 was NTD 25.8 billion with a gross margin of 16%, reflecting a slight sequential decrease and a more substantial year-over-year drop. Operating expenses rose due to higher compensation, but there was a decline in bonus and profit-sharing expenses compared to the previous year. The quarter's net income was NTD 9.4 billion, marking an increase from the previous quarter but a decrease from the previous year.

The Full-Year Picture

Full-year results for 2023 painted a similar picture, with a 13% decline in net revenues compared to 2022. Both ATM and EMS revenues were down by 15% and 11%, respectively. The gross profit for the year also suffered a significant drop. Despite these downturns, the company's EPS for 2023 was the third-highest historically, with only the COVID-driven demand years of 2021 and 2022 being higher.

Looking ahead, the report highlighted expectations for growth in the advanced packaging and testing business due to increased complexity in newer device generations. This anticipation of future growth reflects the adaptability and resilience that ASE Technology Holdings has demonstrated in the midst of financial turbulence.