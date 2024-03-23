Asda Workers Face Pay Turmoil Amid IT System Overhaul by Issa Brothers

Nearly 10,000 Asda employees have been ensnared in payroll confusion following a significant IT update failure, a move being supervised by co-owner Mohsin Issa. This incident marks a substantial disruption under the management of the billionaire Issa brothers and TDR Capital, who are navigating the complex transition of Asda's IT systems from Walmart's control, a project ambitiously titled 'Project Future'.

Payroll Pandemonium Hits Hard

The glitch has predominantly impacted hourly paid staff, leading to widespread underpayment issues. An internal communication revealed that approximately 9,500 workers were affected by incorrect pay due to a holiday calculation error as the company transitioned to its new systems. Asda has committed to rectifying these pay discrepancies by ensuring affected employees receive the same pay they did in February, although the GMB union has reported that some workers are still facing shortfalls. The situation has sparked significant concern among Asda's workforce, with one employee describing the scenario as a 'shambles'.

Challenges of 'Project Future'

The transition from Walmart's IT systems, a venture that has been ongoing for three years since the Issa brothers' £6.8bn acquisition of Asda, has encountered numerous setbacks. These delays have forced Asda to continue relying on Walmart's systems, incurring substantial costs. However, Asda's leadership remains hopeful for a complete handover by the end of 2024. Amid these operational challenges, Mohsin Issa has expressed his dedication to overseeing the transition, despite speculation about his potential step back from day-to-day operations.

Increased Scrutiny Amid Financial Strains

The recent payroll debacle has magnified scrutiny on Asda and its owners at a time when the supermarket is already facing considerable financial pressures, with approximately £4.2bn in debt. This financial strain has led to discontent among store managers and a trial of a four-day work week to mitigate staff unrest. Furthermore, the potential sale of Zuber Issa's stake in Asda and changes in the company's auditing relationship have added layers of complexity to the supermarket's operational and ownership landscape.

As Asda grapples with the immediate fallout of the payroll issue and the broader challenges of 'Project Future', the developments underscore the intricate balance of modernizing operations while maintaining employee trust and financial stability. The outcome of these efforts will not only shape Asda's technological infrastructure but also its competitive stance in the rapidly evolving retail sector.