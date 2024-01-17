AS Pro Kapital Grupp to Amend Bond Terms Following Bondholder Approval

AS Pro Kapital Grupp, a significant player in the real estate sector, has received approval from bondholders to amend the terms and conditions of its EUR 28,500,000 senior secured callable fixed rate bonds issued in 2020. This approval, obtained through a written procedure initiated on December 22, 2023, allows the company to extend the bond's maturity and fulfill a partial redemption clause.

Bondholders Greenlight Changes

The procedural approval empowers AS Pro Kapital Grupp to execute pivotal amendments to the bond's terms and conditions, providing the company with increased financial flexibility. These revised terms and conditions are accessible for review on the company's website, ensuring transparency for all stakeholders.

AS Pro Kapital Grupp will fulfill a mandatory partial repayment clause by repaying EUR 8,550,000 of the bond's value. This repayment, calculated at 100 percent of the nominal amount plus accrued interest, is slated to occur on February 5, 2024. The record date for bondholders has been set for January 29, 2024.