en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Artificial Intelligence Risks under Spotlight: FINRA and World Economic Forum Voice Concerns

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:43 am EST
Artificial Intelligence Risks under Spotlight: FINRA and World Economic Forum Voice Concerns

In an era where artificial intelligence (AI) is quickly becoming the cornerstone of numerous sectors, its potential perils are being recognized by high-ranking bodies within finance and law. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a self-regulating organization for the securities industry, recently labeled AI as an “emerging risk.” Similarly, the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, underscored the danger of AI-driven misinformation. Based on a survey of 1,500 policymakers and industry leaders, AI-augmented fake news and propaganda were identified as the most substantial short-term risk to the global economy.

The Dangers of AI-Generated Misinformation

The apprehensions surrounding AI extend beyond its ability to fabricate convincing false narratives. The WEF flagged concerns about AI’s potential for bias, cybersecurity threats, and its role in online misinformation and disinformation. The report also stressed the swift technological advancements causing new problems or escalating existing ones, with misinformation and disinformation topping the list of concerns for the next two years. It further highlighted how AI can be exploited to disseminate misinformation, disrupt democratic processes, and aid malicious actors in executing cyberattacks with greater ease.

AI’s Impact on Finance and Regulatory Frameworks

On the other side of the coin, the WEF also showcased the practical applications of AI in finance, such as portfolio optimization and bespoke investment management for high-net worth individuals. The use of AI in strategic decision-making was raised as well, with some CEOs capitalizing on generative AI to guide their processes. Yet, the focus remains on the potential threats posed by AI to financial markets and regulatory systems. This shift in attention from top-tier financial regulators and legal systems exemplifies the growing awareness and gravity accorded to the potential negative impacts of AI in global governance.

A Growing Digital Gap

Alongside these concerns, the WEF underscored the widening digital divide between high- and low-income countries. This gap is poised to result in a stark disparity in the distribution of AI-related benefits and risks, further complicating the global landscape of AI implementation and regulation. As the world increasingly relies on AI, the ethical, societal, and economic implications of this technology need to be addressed with urgency by global leaders.

0
AI & ML Finance
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
25 mins ago
Qualcomm Innovates Automotive Technology: A Vision of Vehicles as 'A Computer on Wheels'
In a recent turn of events at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon unveiled the company’s ambitious plans to revolutionize automotive technology. The digital transformation of vehicles, according to Amon, will see them evolve into ‘a computer on wheels’, with an emphasis on advanced on-device AI capabilities set for release in 2024.
Qualcomm Innovates Automotive Technology: A Vision of Vehicles as 'A Computer on Wheels'
Abode Systems Unveils AI-Powered Edge Camera with Unrivaled Range and Battery Life
4 hours ago
Abode Systems Unveils AI-Powered Edge Camera with Unrivaled Range and Battery Life
Motley Fool Podcast Dives into Tech Trends from CES: AI, Spatial Computing, and Future Displays
4 hours ago
Motley Fool Podcast Dives into Tech Trends from CES: AI, Spatial Computing, and Future Displays
World Economic Forum Report Flags Cyber Crime and AI as Emerging Global Risks
60 mins ago
World Economic Forum Report Flags Cyber Crime and AI as Emerging Global Risks
AI-Powered Barista Stirs Up Latte Art and Job Security Concerns
1 hour ago
AI-Powered Barista Stirs Up Latte Art and Job Security Concerns
DOE Awards $7.6 Million to GSU to Study AI Chatbots' Impact on College-Level Courses
2 hours ago
DOE Awards $7.6 Million to GSU to Study AI Chatbots' Impact on College-Level Courses
Latest Headlines
World News
Emergency Asylum Seeker Accommodation Spurs Controversy in Roscrea, Tipperary
11 seconds
Emergency Asylum Seeker Accommodation Spurs Controversy in Roscrea, Tipperary
Charlton Athletic Secures Conor Coventry from West Ham United
34 seconds
Charlton Athletic Secures Conor Coventry from West Ham United
Dhaka's Urbanization Crisis: Governance Challenges and Traffic Congestion
45 seconds
Dhaka's Urbanization Crisis: Governance Challenges and Traffic Congestion
Political Convulsions: Late 2010s Surpassing the 1960s?
1 min
Political Convulsions: Late 2010s Surpassing the 1960s?
Oxygen Supply Disruption Claims Life at MDM Hospital: Staff Suspended Amid Investigation
1 min
Oxygen Supply Disruption Claims Life at MDM Hospital: Staff Suspended Amid Investigation
University of Jos Student Stabbed Over Noise Dispute: Family Appeals for Aid
1 min
University of Jos Student Stabbed Over Noise Dispute: Family Appeals for Aid
Can Jamison Battle Lead Ohio State Buckeyes Back to NCAA Tournament?
1 min
Can Jamison Battle Lead Ohio State Buckeyes Back to NCAA Tournament?
Pakistan's Election Commission Cracks Down on Electoral Deception
2 mins
Pakistan's Election Commission Cracks Down on Electoral Deception
Rangers' Manager Philippe Clement Sent Off in Friendly Against Hertha Berlin
2 mins
Rangers' Manager Philippe Clement Sent Off in Friendly Against Hertha Berlin
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
55 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app