Following the recent announcement from Russian state-controlled media outlet RBC on March 19, the majority of banks in Armenia have decided to stop accepting cards that use the Russian Mir payment system by the end of March. This decision is a significant development in the context of international sanctions and the deteriorating relations between Armenia and Russia, highlighting Armenia's pivot towards strengthening its ties with the West, particularly through its potential application for membership in the European Union.

Impetus Behind the Decision

The decision by Armenian banks to cease the acceptance of Mir cards comes in the wake of the United States announcing new sanctions against the Russian National Payment Card system (NSPK) in February 2024. These sanctions, marking the second anniversary of the full-scale war and commemorating the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, aim to further isolate Russia financially. The Mir payment system, established after Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014, saw a surge in usage following the exit of major card issuers Visa and Mastercard from Russia after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. With approximately 100,000 Russians having moved to Armenia following the start of mobilization in fall 2023, the impact of this decision could be significant, though many may still access more than 50 VTB branches and close to 200 ATMs across Armenia.

Armenia's Shifting Alliances

Armenia's decision reflects a broader realignment in its international relations, particularly its distancing from Russia. The relationship between the two countries has been strained, especially after Russian "peacekeepers" in Azerbaijan's disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region failed to intervene during Azerbaijan's offensive in September 2023. Armenia has since accused Moscow of being an unreliable partner and has expressed intentions to apply for European Union membership, seeking to fortify its connections with the West. This move also follows Armenia's request for Russian "peacekeepers" stationed at Yerevan's international airport since the country's independence to depart, signaling a significant shift in its foreign policy and security posture.

Global Implications and Future Outlook

The cessation of Mir card acceptance in Armenia underscores the broader impact of U.S. sanctions on Russia's financial systems and the evolving geopolitical landscape. As Armenia seeks to establish stronger ties with the European Union, this development could serve as a template for other countries reevaluating their relationships with Russia amidst ongoing global tensions. The move also highlights the increasing reach of U.S. sanctions and their potential to influence the economic and political decisions of countries worldwide. As Armenia navigates this transition, the international community will closely watch the implications for regional stability and the broader dynamics of Russian-Western relations.