Armenia Steps Towards Fiscal Transparency, Eyes Multinational Corporations

In a significant stride towards fiscal transparency, Armenia is preparing to receive financial turnover data from large multinational corporations operating within its territory. This comes as the nation contemplates joining the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on the Exchange of Country-by-Country Reports (CbCR), a global initiative aimed at curbing financial malpractices such as transfer pricing.

Armenia’s Push for Greater Fiscal Transparency

Ashot Muradyan, the Deputy Chairman of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia, elucidated this move during a parliamentary session. He emphasized that the agreement would necessitate large companies, particularly those with annual turnovers exceeding 750 million euros, to disclose their turnover data to the countries where they operate branches or subsidiaries.

The primary objective of this agreement is to supervise corporate turnover and suppress the practice of transfer pricing. This strategy, frequently employed by companies, involves minimizing tax liabilities by artificially setting prices for transactions between their own subsidiaries.

Combating Tax Evasion: A Global Effort

Armenia’s prospective accession to this agreement, formulated under the auspices of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), is part of a broader global effort to combat tax evasion. By ensuring greater fiscal transparency and compliance, it is anticipated to boost investor confidence in the country.

Armenia Joins Fiscal Transparency Agreement

In a related development, Armenia has joined a fiscal transparency agreement aimed at combating corruption and other financial crimes. With the assistance of the German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ), company registers will be established to display beneficial owners and financial flows. This move is expected to uncover criminal networks, track illicit financial flows and result in less money laundering, thus enhancing transparency.